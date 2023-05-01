Goode Intelligence unveils biometric event schedule and participation opportunities

Two events bringing together international biometrics experts, technology providers and businesses adopting digital trust technologies have been announced by Goode Intelligence for autumn 2023 and spring 2024.

The first of the two virtual one-day events is Digital Trust World 2023, which will be held on November 2, 2023.

Digital Trust World returns for its third edition, and will address the latest developments in digital onboarding and identity verification, digital identity, authentication, and fraud management.

The 2022 event focussed on the typical journey of an end-user of digital identity, reviewing the fraud prevention and privacy challenges that arise at various steps along the way.

The seventh annual Biometric Summit has been announced for March 21, 2024, to bring the global biometrics community together for discussions on the most important issues facing the industry.

Sponsorship opportunities geared to businesses from startups to global technology providers are available.

Speaker applications for each event are invited from non-vendor communities, including end-users, governments, academia and regulatory bodies.

Attendance for both events is free, and registration details will be made available and shared by Biometric Update in the months leading up to each.

Article Topics

biometrics | conferences | digital identity | Goode Intelligence