Trua spun out to launch verified digital ID for consumer applications

Digital identity-verification and screening firm Trua has unveiled the launch of a new product and its separation from mother company Endera, a Virginia-based software provider.

The novel digital identification system is called TruaID and is designed to boost consumer privacy while also streamlining business screenings. TruaID is built on the blockchain, and the company refers to photo verification as part of the identity verification process, apparently referring to selfie biometrics.

“With TruaID, businesses will be able to onboard customers seamlessly and authenticate them on an ongoing basis, without requiring personal information, which enhances trust and confidence to both parties,” comments Raj Ananthanpillai, founder and CEO of Trua and Endera.

The executive also clarified that Trua places great importance on privacy in consumers’ digital interactions, considering it a fundamental aspect rather than an afterthought.

“That’s why we have embedded privacy by design principles into every aspect of a consumer’s journey when they obtain and share their TruaID,” Ananthanpillai adds.

Case in point, TruaID can verify criminal, civil, and educational records, enhancing secure background checks for businesses. The software assigns a TruaScore (0-360) to consumers, who can then verify their information to ensure accuracy and avoid mix-ups with similarly named individuals.

“When it comes to workforce screening, this is a more secure and faster way to handle it than businesses do now,” Ananthanpillai says.

The executive adds that TruaID and TruaScore have emerged as potential solutions for businesses facing hacking, personal data breaches, and identity theft concerns.

Ananthanpillai concludes that these offerings effectively address personal data storage and privacy challenges while ensuring compliance with various data privacy laws and regulations.

The new offering comes a few months after the UK updated its digital identity guidelines for right to work, rent and criminal record checks.

