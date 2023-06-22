Access management firm NineID launches with a $1.2M round

A Belgian identity and access management firm says it has closed a $1.2 million seed round of financing, its second seed round in two years.

NineID left stealth mode in announcing the funding. Pitchdrive led this round. Participants included Comate Ventures as business angels, according to the company. The previous round, held under the firm’s previous name Nine Engineering, closed with $1.4 million.

NineID‘s software and biometric hardware are described by the firm as an “interface between the cyber world and the physical world” that improves access security, site security and compliance.

The hardware includes QR, phone and face biometrics scanners. The company sells software as a service to centralize a user’s ID, an employee’s train data and their certificates.

Co-founder Roy Jeunen said in a statement he was inspired to start the company by inefficient and fallible corporate ID verification.

Jeunen said that he and co-founder Frederik Keysers “underwent long queues and many security checks prior to getting site access via badges. If I would pass on this badge (to an unauthorized person), the whole process would have been for nothing.”

