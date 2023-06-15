Gait, face biometrics to be showcased in concept car at VivaTech

Software République, a two-year-old six-company collaborative project working on mobility systems is scheduled to show off a concept car, dubbed the H1st vision, sporting biometrics at Paris’ VivaTech conference.

République includes some of Europe’s largest software companies including Atos, Dassault Systèmes, Orange, Renault Group, STMicroelectronics and Thales.

The concept car also received input from startups Arkamys, Compredict, Epicnpoc, Eyelights, Kardome and Stern Tech.

The VivaTech, June 14-17, is held annually in Paris and attracts up to 124,000 attendees.

Among this year’s scheduled speakers are French President Emmanuel Macron, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman, MIT Media Lab Director Dava Newman, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and, for deep perspective on the technology, Bob Metcalfe, father of Ethernet.

The H1st vision, or Human First vision, will spotlight access controls with gait and face biometrics, predictive hazard alerts, optimized vehicle range and recharging techniques and continuous monitoring of driver.

According to Philippe Keryer, a strategy and research executive at Thales, to access cars in the future, people will be identified by the car using their digital profiles (their name, height and ID photo) and video footage of them walking to the vehicle.

According to Keryer, identifying data will be encrypted and stored in the vehicle itself, in a digital ID wallet designed by Thales.

The company also developed the biometric data processing and analytics system for the vehicle’s “digital twin,” a virtual model mirror. Sensors could relay information to the twin, which can run simulations to improve performance.

The virtual twin software, which Thales developed, would also “interact with each other in their real or virtual environment – with the driver and passengers but also all other vehicles and mobility systems, alternative transport options, smart road infrastructure, connected car parks and charging stations.”

Digital twin software has been used for simulating biometric passenger access as well as for detecting road hazards.

Israel audio software firm Kardome is also set to showcase its technology at Software République.

Kardome CEO Dani Cherkassky is set to demonstrate during how his AI algorithms identify and localize speech sources in a car, reportedly even in noisy environments.

The company says this will allow a driver and passengers to interact with their car’s voice assistant.

Thales’ systems have been certified in compliance with automotive cybersecurity standard ISO/SAE 21434. This standard, which is mandatory for manufacturers in 66 countries, applies to original equipment makers and third-party suppliers of data-related systems.

