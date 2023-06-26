UK’s One Login plugs along. 8 services on board, 92 more hoped for soon

It’s not what many would call inspiring progress, but the UK’s single-authentication government login program continues to move forward.

Other, similar government single sign-on ID programs might be backsliding from trust, but officials managing Gov.UK One Login are boasting temperate achievements.

Eight government services so far have adopted One Login, according to a government blog post by Natalie Jones, director of digital ID for government service. According to some, the government feels it can reach 100 services in a year or two.

Jones says One Login has created 1.5 million verified IDs to date and reinforced infrastructure to get more people enrolled. The ID-check-apps have been downloaded 2 million times, she says. And residents driver’s licenses and passports can be used with those verification apps.

About 815,000 One Login accounts have so far been claimed since last summer, according to Jones. She is planning to create identity verification services in physical offices for people who don’t have licenses or can’t navigate online.

One Login’s predecessor Verify was shuttered in March. At one time, Jones says, 10 million people had a Verify digital ID account. All told, 19 million transactions involving 27 services were recorded, says Jones.

Service expansion is promised by the UK Cabinet Office. In a report issued Monday, the government says new regulation “will enable checks against a broader range of trusted data that is already held by participating public bodies.”

Officials also are working to “underpin the ability of users to reuse their identity on Gov.UK” in order to tap “a whole range of other government services more simply.”

