Biosig conference unveils 2023 biometrics keynotes, updates deadline for papers

As the Biosig 2023 conference prepares for kick-off in Darmstadt, Germany, the organization has introduced its speakers for this year, including experts from Google, the Norway police and North Carolina University

The International Conference of the Biometrics Special Interest Group has also updated the deadline for paper submission to July 16, 2023. The papers will be submitted for inclusion into IEEE Xplore subject.

Among its prominent speakers, Biosig will welcome Karl Ricanek Jr, a professor of computer science at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, who holds two patents in facial analytics. Ricanek will speak about the challenges of face recognition in children, including an explanation of the morphological changes occurring in their development process.

Joining him on stage will be Frøy Løvåsdal who will speak about morphing and manipulation of facial images in identity and travel documents. Løvåsdal will introduce research that showed that humans score lower than algorithms in detecting morphed facial images. She has worked for the Norwegian Government for 24 years and is now the manager of the National Technology Team in the EUIS program at the National Police Directorate in Norway.

Finally, Ignacio López Moreno, senior staff software engineer at Google who has worked on products such as VoiceMatch and “Hey Google” will talk about the company’s research into speaker recognition technology and its challenges.

The 22nd Biosig conference will be held from September 14 to 16 and will allow visitors to learn about cutting-edge biometric technologies, including large-scale applications such as the upcoming European Union Entry-Exit System (EES), the Visa Information System (VIS) and Unique Identification (UID) in India

The conference is jointly organized and supported by a group of institutes and organizations which includes Biometric Update.

