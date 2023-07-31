Papua New Guinea to tap India’s digital public infrastructure experience

India will share the experience of its digital public infrastructure (DPI) known as “India Stack” with Papua New Guinea to facilitate identity verification, data sharing and digital payments after the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The deal was signed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) of India and the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) of Papua New Guinea in the presence of other top government officials from both countries, according to an Indian government news release.

It comes after a recent meeting between India’s Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Papua New Guinea’s Minister for ICT, Timothy Mark Masiu.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a clear vision for India’s technology capabilities. The India stack is now available to any country interested in joining the digitalization trend that has accelerated in recent years,” says Chandrasekhar.

“Previously, digitization discussions were often centered around disparities between advanced nations and others, but with alliances like this, like-minded countries can cooperate to innovate and implement DPIs (Digital Public Infrastructures) to create a technology and innovation sharing ecosystem.”

During the MoU signing ceremony, the officials also had discussions on issues related to digital ID, digital public infrastructure, digital payments, data protection and exchange, digital government, and internet connectivity.

Papua New Guinea is aiming to launch a new national digital ID system by 2025.

Both countries will use the partnership to implement digital public infrastructure projects aimed at facilitating access to public and private sector services.

India signed MoUs with four countries in June to share its digital public infrastructure experience with them, and with seven more in May.

In the meantime, an opinion piece for the Indian Express chronicles how India’s digital public infrastructure development has revolutionized the way citizens get access to public services.

The article underlines the fact that the India stack has not only made significant contributions to the growth of the country’s economy, but it has also set the groundwork for a financially and socially inclusive society.

The success of India’s DPI has also attracted the attention of other countries, the article notes, as the country is also using its G20 presidency to make the case for global support of DPI development, especially in developing countries.

It also recommends that while the global community copies India’s example in the implementation of DPIs, it must take a number of things into consideration. This includes prioritizing user-centric design, inclusion, building stronger engagement and tailoring DPIs to the needs of targeted segments of the population.

