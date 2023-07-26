Prove teams with LexisNexis on fraud prevention

U.S.-based digital identity firm Prove Identity and LexisNexis Risk Solutions are combining their authentication and fraud prevention software to create a more comprehensive mitigation tool in Europe.

The partnership will give LexisNexis clients access to Prove’s mobile-focused authentication products including Mobile Auth, Trust Score and Identity Verify.

Mobile Auth is consumer authentication software designed to reduce reliance on passwords and one-time passcodes. Prove’s Trust Score measures the reputation level of a phone number and Identity Verify confirms the validity of a consumer’s personal identifying information. The strategic partners began integrating their products last year when Auth was first released.

Mobile devices are “the main route for access to online services and this partnership will help further enhance fraud prevention technologies for clients to ensure their customers enjoy a safe and secure browsing experience with minimal threat from fraud,” says Steve Elliot, managing director at LexisNexis Risk Solutions UK and Ireland.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions recently published a 2020 report on global digital fraud, which claimed that attacks from cybercriminals have risen 20 percent since the previous year. A separate report on the UK market showed similar trends.

