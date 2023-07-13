Télécom Paris, Bouygues Telecom, and Thales renew digital identity research chair

French university Télécom Paris has partnered with Thales and telco firm Bouygues Telecom its digital identity research chair, RD-ID.

Télécom Paris focuses on IT and computer-related courses and provides postgraduate .

The chair will be led by two French academics at Télécom Paris, Valérie Fernandez, professor of Digital Economy, ​and Laura Draetta, associate professor of Environmental Sociology and will conduct research in France and around the globe into developing reliable, ethical and desirable digital identity solutions. This research will be based on analyzing citizens’ social representations and practices and will draw on the human and social sciences in what it calls “a participatory approach.”

In addition, the new chair will be supported by an interdisciplinary think tank open to scientists, regulators, and the business community. This think tank aims to play a key role in testing the chair’s research findings.

Thales and Télécom Paris originally created the position in 2019, while Bouygues Telecom’s support is new.

Though Thales has many lines of business, digital identity remains one of the firm’s top revenue producers. The group’s revenue from digital ID and security sales in the first half of 2022 hit €1.6 billion across all geographic markets, up from €1.4 billion during the first half of 2021.

Philippe Vallée, EVP, Digital Identity and Security at Thales, says: “As the first pilots for a European digital identity portfolio take shape, this chair aims to analyze and better understand the issues around the acceptability and adoption of digital identity.”

