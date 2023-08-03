ID2020 partners with Digital Impact Alliance to promote people-centric digital ID

ID2020 and the Digital Impact Alliance have announced their collaboration to promote digital transformation initiatives that prioritize the interests and welfare of individuals and communities. The Digital Impact Alliance will host ID2020’s unique knowledge, products, and expertise in digital identification. It will prioritize the significance of ethical digital identification in furthering inclusive and reliable digital public infrastructure and data governance.

Known globally for its role in developing, advocating for, and convening on the principles and technical requirements of “ethical” digital ID, ID2020 has worked since 2014 to raise awareness and develop tools to harness the potential of digital ID. The organization particularly focuses on marginalized and excluded people and communities.

“We are proud of what ID2020 has accomplished over the past nine years, mobilizing the technology community to protect the world’s most vulnerable populations,” said ID2020 Board Chairman Kim Gagné. “ID2020 joining the Digital Impact Alliance, a global leader in digital transformation, will ensure continued impact of the ethical principles, priorities, and strategies that we have worked hard to promote. Integration of our work with theirs will enhance and accelerate this important effort.”

“Inspired by the documentary Meena, we established ID2020 to be a time-bound exploration of alternative systems for individuals to prove they exist,” explains ID2020 Co-founder John Edge. “We believed emerging decentralized technologies could provide services to vulnerable individuals while safeguarding their safety and security. Ultimately, we focused on advocating for re-engineered systems that align with our evolving understanding of the interplay between society and technology. With global awareness and engagement on this issue now mainstream, and efforts increasingly directed to the practical implementation of solutions, it is an ideal time for the Digital Impact Alliance to take the lead.”

The Digital Impact Alliance, a leading advocate for digital transformation since 2014, emphasizes prioritizing people. Collaborating with governments, policymakers, and technologists, the alliance has created a myriad of resources on effective digital public infrastructure and data governance. These resources — encompassing research, case studies, policy recommendations, and practical tools — aid those spearheading digital transformation efforts globally.

“Digital identity is the foundation that allows people to exercise their rights, access life-enhancing services, and ultimately join the formal economy,” says Digital Impact Alliance Managing Director Priya Vora. “We are thrilled to bring ID2020’s impressive work into our organization and to strengthen collective efforts to champion ethical approaches for digital identity to be scaled and ultimately transform all aspects of social, political, and economic life.”

Article Topics

digital identity | Digital Impact Alliance | ID2020