Nortal, Modi partner on face biometrics passenger checks for maritime ports

A cooperation agreement has been entered into between Estonian IT services company Nortal and German biometric hardware firm Modi to enhance and deploy the former’s Smart Port solution with facial recognition for a seamless passenger experience at ports of entry in Estonia and elsewhere around the world.

In an announcement, the partners say the deal strengthens their commitment to promote “digitization and sustainability” at sea ports in Europe and North America, by eliminating manual information processing for passengers and cargo.

Already, the solution ensures faster passage through automated lanes by 95 percent, and the companies are optimistic that through their collaboration, ports will become extremely secure, smart, and passenger friendly.

They have also already developed a concept with integrated face biometrics for ferry ports and cruise terminals, per the announcement.

Kadri Haufe, head of Smart Port advisory at Nortal, says the partnership is a great “leap forward” in expanding their offering. “Our goal is to help ports to achieve high-level efficiency, provide excellent customer experience, and meet their sustainability goals. Cooperation with Modi supports each of those elements” Haufe says.

According to Modi CEO Dieter Klawunder, the deal with Modi reinforces the Paperless Airport novelty which Nortal introduced one year ago. “The biometric facial recognition offers several advantages, including a much more convenient boarding process for passengers. The verification of passport data and secure identification also significantly enhance security and improves flow at the border control points in the ports.”

Citing an example, Haufe said the integration of Nortal’s solution with Modi’s biometrics has led to improved efficiency at Estonia’s Port of Tallinn, the country’s biggest. “The solution has led to a 40 percent reduction in waiting times during check-in and boarding, a 95 percent faster pass-through rate in automated lanes, which has resulted in faster turnaround time for ferry operators.”

Face biometrics adoption among cruise line operators has been ticking steadily upwards, led by companies like Carnival, and the technology is expected to drive significant growth in the automated border control market.

Article Topics

biometrics | facial recognition | Modi | passenger processing | port security