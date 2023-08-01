NXP Semiconductors explores chip-based biometric authentication with India’s UIDAI

In an interview with Times of India, Hitesh Garg, VP and country manager of NXP Semiconductors India, disclosed that NXP is currently engaged in preliminary discussions with the Indian government concerning a project linked to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) authentication. The project under consideration aims to develop a chip-based UIDAI authentication system incorporating biometric data.

Garg revealed that NXP has already successfully implemented a biometric authentication system for electronic passports in India, Bangladesh, and Europe, which he believes could also be adapted for the UIDAI project. Peru is also issuing digital ID cards that support biometric authentication with NXP chips.

Furthermore, Garg expressed NXP Semiconductors’ commitment to becoming a technology partner in various upcoming Indian chip-manufacturing initiatives. “Our research and development workforce globally stands at 12,000 people, with 35 percent of this talent based in India. We remain open to investing in Gujarat and collaborating with the local ecosystem when the right opportunity arises,” he states.

The potential implementation of a chip-based biometric authentication solution could significantly enhance the security and efficiency of UIDAI services, reinforcing the Indian government’s efforts to ensure secure digital identification for its citizens.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | digital ID | India | NXP Semiconductors | UIDAI