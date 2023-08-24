ROC.ai hires senior researcher to meet growing biometrics demand

Rank One Computing (ROC.ai) has announced the addition of senior scientist Garrick Brazil to its Research and Development (R&D) team as part of efforts to meet the global growing demand for its AI products and services.

In the announcement, the company says Brazil’s many years of experience as a top-level executive in different organizations such as Meta (Facebook), Michigan State University, Bosch, and the Max Planck Institute (MPI), will help the company better serve the burgeoning AI market.

In remarks welcoming the senior scientist, ROC.ai Founder and Chief Scientist Brendan Klare expressed optimism that Brazil’s “research interests, stellar pedigree, and excitement for the field of computer vision bring a high level of enthusiasm to our R&D team.”

ROC.ai lists some of Brazil’s research strides in computer vision and machine learning especially in 2D and 3D scene understanding, including his Omni3D 3D object detection framework.

“There were so many positive things that attracted me to join ROC.ai,” says Brazil on his new role. “I have always been aware of the intellectual curiosity, and high caliber of talent and research at ROC.ai. The culture and trajectory of the company was really enticing. That powerful combination is hard to find these days.”

This is the third major hire for Roc.ai this year after Tony Brown joined in February as chief operating officer, and Benji Hutchinson in July as chief revenue officer.

Hutchinson says in response to the addition of Brazil: “I’m overjoyed that our company can attract such top talent. The excitement is infectious. It’s great to see Brendan’s leadership with the research. He’s already built an amazingly talented team, and Scott Swann, our CEO, is adding rocket fuel to grow around our steady foundation.”

ROC.ai early this month announced that it performed well in a NIST test for a ten fingerprint segmentation algorithm accuracy test.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | computer vision | Rank One Computing | research and development