ROC.ai adds prominent biometrics industry veteran Hutchinson as revenue chief

Benji Hutchinson is joining Rank One Computing as its new chief revenue officer, amid efforts to expand the company’s reach into new markets and computer vision applications.

Hutchinson unites with long-time friends and colleagues at ROC.ai, including CEO Scott Swan and COO Tony Brown. He brings extensive experience launching large-scale, global multimodal biometric and digital identity programs in support of ROC.ai’s expansion efforts.

“At ROC, we continue to build the world’s most trusted team of biometric and computer vision technology experts, centered around integrity and camaraderie,” says Swann. “With Benji’s decades of leadership and expertise, we are determined and more equipped than ever to continue in our trajectory towards a new era in American innovation in AI and computer vision technologies.”

“I recognized a unique opportunity to play a pivotal role in Scott’s vision for the future of this organization,” says Hutchinson. “ROC develops and fields a comprehensive collection of top tier, NIST-ranked algorithms that are faster and more accurate than nearly every competitor in the world. These characteristics combined with the team’s dedication to national security and the commercial sector create an incredible opportunity to scale a highly profitable American company and empower new markets with unbeatable capabilities.”

Hutchinson also says he looks forward to cultivating Rank One Computing’s global reputation, and helping to advance American innovation in computer vision and biometrics.

His background includes founding NEC National Security Systems as an NEC subsidiary serving federal government customers, and then overseeing the rollout of facial recognition enterprise systems for the Department of Homeland Security, such as OBIM’s HART and the Biometric Entry/Exit System used by CBP. Hutchinson also led the launch of Idemia National Security Solutions’ enterprise multimodal cloud ABIS, and most recently served as President and COO of Paravision.

Rank One Computing joined the U.S. federal government’s HUBZone program as a jobs-creating small business earlier this year.

