Rank One joins target group for US federal contracts as job creator

Executives at biometric surveillance company Rank One Computing say the firm has been certified in the United States as locally owned and as employing staff in a workforce-development area.

The certificate is part of the Small Business Administration’s HUBZone program, which is designed to aid small businesses and locations where jobs are scarce.

In this case, entirely U.S.-owned Rank One is located in an underperforming section of Denver, Colo. The company has also opened an office in West Virginia to tackle the federal government market for facial recognition.

To qualify for the certificate, a company has to be at least 51 percent owned by United States citizens and employ staff 35 percent of whom live in so-called HUBZone areas. The business itself has to be located in a HUBZone, too. Once certified businesses qualify as targets for at least three percent of federal contract dollars.

In a press release, executives of the company say the certificate means that, beyond its business practices, Rank One is trustworthy and reputable.

Rank One, an original-equipment maker, makes facial and object recognition and analytical software for security, criminal-investigation and anti-fraud tasks.

The company could be courting controversy. It is planning to get into facial recognition in elementary schools. It is a topic that divides many parents.

