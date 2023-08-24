US wants comments on new ID vetting rules for transportation workers

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration is looking for comment on proposed rules for new vetting of landbound employees.

The TSA, following requirements laid down in the 9/11 Act passed in 2007, wants to increase the vetting of public over-the-road-bus, railroad and transportation workers, with measures including options for remote digital ID verification and biometrics checks.

Positions classified by the government as security-sensitive would be subject to level two federal threat assessments. Immigration checks and checks to see if a person is on a terrorism watch list would be required by the agency’s proposed rule change.

The proposal goes further, though. Security coordinators would be required to pass level three assessments at designated public transportation, rail and long-distance bus companies. That would add criminal history checks. The changes are modeled after the processes the TSA requires for other employees, like maritime workers.

According to the Federal Register, comments are welcome until August 21.

Fingerprints collected would be added to the Automated Biometrics Identification System, or IDENT, run by the TSA’s parent organization, the Department of Homeland Security.

In-person ID verification at any of the 300 TSA enrollment centers would be required. The agency had considered online verification but felt the chance for fraud was too great.

