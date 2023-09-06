FB pixel

Biometrics startup Infinite ID acquired by First Advantage for $41M

| Bianca Gonzalez
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Biometrics startup Infinite ID acquired by First Advantage for $41M
 

Employment background screening and verification provider First Advantage Corporation has acquired biometric ID verification provider Infinite ID for $41 million in cash from the balance sheet, according to a press release.

First Advantage expects Infinite ID to generate an annual revenue of over $10 million. The acquisition will expand First Advantage’s network and portfolio of U.S.-based ID verification providers.

Infinite ID’s portfolio includes biometric enrollment, processing and data storage for finger and palm prints, face, iris, gait and voice biometrics. It provides device integration, data management, and also design and manufactures custom mobile biometric solutions, according to the company website.

Infinite ID’s software “complements our other identity solutions, including RightID and Digital Identity Services, also enabling us to continue to improve the applicant experience,” says Scott Staples, First Advantage CEO.

“This acquisition builds on our digital strategy with one of the most comprehensive digital collection networks in the industry and supports our ongoing commitment to providing high-value offerings that help keep our customers’ businesses safe.”

First launched in October of 2022 as a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital, Infinite ID was established after Enlightenment purchased fingerprint scan company PrintScan. Also in October of 2022, Enlightenment made an undisclosed investment into biometric software and hardware developer Laxton.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics