Biometrics startup Infinite ID acquired by First Advantage for $41M

Employment background screening and verification provider First Advantage Corporation has acquired biometric ID verification provider Infinite ID for $41 million in cash from the balance sheet, according to a press release.

First Advantage expects Infinite ID to generate an annual revenue of over $10 million. The acquisition will expand First Advantage’s network and portfolio of U.S.-based ID verification providers.

Infinite ID’s portfolio includes biometric enrollment, processing and data storage for finger and palm prints, face, iris, gait and voice biometrics. It provides device integration, data management, and also design and manufactures custom mobile biometric solutions, according to the company website.

Infinite ID’s software “complements our other identity solutions, including RightID and Digital Identity Services, also enabling us to continue to improve the applicant experience,” says Scott Staples, First Advantage CEO.

“This acquisition builds on our digital strategy with one of the most comprehensive digital collection networks in the industry and supports our ongoing commitment to providing high-value offerings that help keep our customers’ businesses safe.”

First launched in October of 2022 as a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital, Infinite ID was established after Enlightenment purchased fingerprint scan company PrintScan. Also in October of 2022, Enlightenment made an undisclosed investment into biometric software and hardware developer Laxton.

