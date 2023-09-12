New sales director to help IN Groupe grow in North American market

Surys and SPS, the secure components brands of French identity document firm, IN Groupe, have a new sales director.

Lionel LeBlanc joins Surys and SPS to guide commercial strategy and build brand awareness in the North American market, with the aim of growing the firms’ market footprint.

IN Groupe announced the appointment in a release, saying that LeBlanc brings expertise in biometric identification, border control and security printing for documents like biometric passports, as well as strong relationships with major decision-makers and businesses in North America.

The company’s most prominent digital identity and ID document projects are mostly found in Europe, such as the French national ID card and digital ID, and Kosovo’s identity documents (in partnership with Augentic).

LeBlanc issued a statement highlighting his new employer’s contribution to the recovery of the demand for electronic passports after the Covid-19 pandemic stifled global travel.

“IN Groupe is proud to deliver the largest palette of innovative physical and electrical security features to all ePassport vendors,” says LeBlanc. “This way, citizens receive visually attractive passports with security features that are easy to recognize and remember for border control officers, making border crossing smoother and more efficient.”

Surys and SPS ePassports and other ID documents cover a range of secure components, including inlay/eCover with SPS inductive coupling technology, polycarbonate and paper datapages, holograms, and hinges.

The new PC datapage option is fully compliant with ICAO 9303 recommendations, IN Groupe says, and includes patented technologies from both subsidiaries to boost document security and provide evidence of attack attempts.

In addition to Surys and SPS, IN Groupe, which boasts 2,000 employees across Europe and the globe, operates eponymously to provide ID products and services to government partners.

LeBlanc is representing Surys and SPS at the ICAO TRIP Traveller Identification Programme and INTERPOL Biometrics Forum this week in Montreal.

