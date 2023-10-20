Software in fingerprint biometric gun safe sensor fails; death prompts product recall

A biometrics-enabled personal gun safe that is implicated in the gunshot death of a child in the United States has been recalled.

Models of Fortress Safe‘s keeps that use the same fingerprint-scanning software are being pulled from the market. Each vault also has a key lock.

It is possible for an adult to think the safe is locked when it is not.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission yesterday recalled 61,000 biometric safes, pistol vaults, gun cabinets and other personal safes. They are sold under the brand names Fortress, Cabela’s, Gettysburg and Legend Range & Field.

Officials say owners should immediately remove the Chinese-made safe’s battery and lock their firearm with the key until they can get a free replacement.

A 12-year-old boy died in 2022 when he was able to open a Fortress safe despite it being paired with an adult’s fingerprint. Faulty programming has resulted in 39 reported instances of faulty locking, according to the government, which has not said if any other injuries have occurred.

While not a popular purchase for U.S. gun owners, there is a market for biometric gun safes, including in schools.

Article Topics

biometrics | consumer electronics | fingerprint sensors | Fortress Safe | gun safes