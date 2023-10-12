Sri Lanka needs digital ID soon, says Ceylon Chamber of Commerce

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce is concerned about delays in the implementation of Sri Lanka’s digital ID system. In a statement published on its website, the group stressed the importance of digital identity for reviving Sri Lanka’s economy, and pointed to nations such as Kenya, Singapore and India as examples where substantive investment in digital public infrastructure has led to growth and an increased competitive edge in the global marketplace.

“As a foundational pillar of a digital economy, the digital ID holds immense potential to play an integral role in reshaping economic revival, safeguarding vulnerable communities with effective benefit transfers, enhancing tax revenues and accelerating development,” the statement says.

“We believe that the implementation of the digital ID is an absolute necessity for our nation’s growth and prosperity. It is the catalyst that will usher Sri Lanka into a new era of a digital economy, ensuring we remain competitive on the global stage.”

The Federation of Information Technology Industry Sri Lanka (FITIS) and the Sri Lanka Association for Software Services Companies (SLASSCOM) also added comments to the statement, with SLASSCOM Chairman Jehan Perinpanayagam encouraging authorities to “expedite the implementation of this project, as it is very much in line with the vision of a digital economy shared by the President, and will be vital in the reform agenda, preventing fraud and mismanagement, widening the tax base, and improving efficiencies for all citizens.”

Sri Lanka’s Unique Digital Identity program was derailed last week when the country’s government procurement agency disqualified the second of two Indian firms that had submitte d bids, reported to be Madras Security Printers (MSP), after earlier disqualifying Protean Technologies. Chennai-based MSP had been fully awarded the contract, but the deal was rescinded when allegations of tampering arose.

Government officials are quoted as saying they hope to reissue the digital ID tender “at the earliest.”

