Contract to involve biometric algorithms more deeply in India test taking

The Indian state of Telangana is looking for up to 6,000 face biometrics and fingerprint scanners for to authenticate those testing for jobs.

Five hundred to 6,000 handheld scanners with integrated bar or QR readers is needed by the state’s Government Examinations Conducting Agencies. Officials plan to operate one scanner for every 150 exam takers under a one-year contract that is renewable.

Bid submission deadline is November 18.

People wishing to take tests will submit two index fingers and a face image, which will be matched against a closed database of registered test takers. Bidders are required to include a de-duplication algorithm.

The government will own all data generated as part of the project and testing. The winning company will be forbidden from taking any data related to the authentication process.

In a related vein, students taking the online Educational Testing Service exam for English as a Foreign Language will be judged by biometric algorithms.

Test takers in Hyderabad at the beginning of the year complained to police that fraud was occurring among test takers, according to The Times of India. People allegedly were hiding under the table of test takers to aid students.

Cameras will monitor people’s voices, faces and typing patterns. The biometrics will be analyzed by AI to spot signs of cheating.

It is unusual for test takers to welcome proctor software, which is often seen as an invasion of privacy.

