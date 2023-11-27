Idemia cleared in wrongful termination suit involving Trusted Fan

A wrongful termination lawsuit against Idemia has been dismissed. A former executive had accused the U.S. subsidiary of the France-based ID services firm of discharging him when it learned of his cancer diagnosis.

Charles Carroll sued Idemia Identity and Security in U.S. district court in 2021. He subsequently was made CEO of reconstituted biometrics startup Integrated Biometric Technology.

Carroll allegedly came up with an idea that was similar to the U.S. Transportation Safety Administration’s PreCheck biometric security program. The program, called Trusted Fan, was to be a mobile app that would a common tool used to speed the ID-check process at sports facilities.

Development and rollout problems multiplied, and Carroll was dismissed.

A judge found that “no reasonable juror could conclude that Carroll was dismissed for any reason other than performance.” The judge, Aleta Trauger, allowed that Carroll’s performance might have been judged harshly, perhaps overly so, but he nonetheless failed to meet project expectations.

Trauger also rejected Carroll’s contention that he was discriminated against based on his age. As well, the plaintiff’s accusation that he was fired after telling the company about cancer treatment was rebuffed because Carroll had talked on multiple occasions over a period of years with the company about his cancer diagnosis.

