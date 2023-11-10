Precise Biometrics, Suprema America, SIA hire to expand market reach

Biometrics companies Precise Biometrics and Suprema America have appointed new sales leaders, while the Security Industry Association and law firm Baker Donelson have each appointed industry veterans.

Precise appoints CCO for digital identity

Sarandis Kalogeropoulos will take the role of chief commercial officer for digital identity at Precise starting November 20th. He has worked with the company as a consultant since 2019 and has previously worked in sales for tech companies for over 20 years, including Ericsson, Sony, and several IoT companies.

Kalogeropoulos says raising the profile of YOUNiQ Access and YOUNiQ Visit around the world will be a priority as CCO.

New regional sales manager for Suprema

Suprema America has appointed Mark Naman as regional sales manager for the Northeast region. He has seven years of experience in security and has served in sales roles for Hikvision and ADT.

“The future of security lies in access control and biometrics, and Suprema stands as an industry frontrunner,” says Naman. “I am motivated by the prospect of enlightening others about how our innovative solutions can revolutionize their security systems.”

SIA names industry affairs manager

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced Kenia Caballero as industry affairs manager. Based in San Miguel de Allende, México, Caballero will grow the association’s presence in the nation. She will also be the primary contact for programs and events and oversee SIA’s Expo Seguridad México conference as well as networking events for the SIA RISE and Women in Security Forum communities.

Caballero has over 15 years of experience in marketing and events for industries such as pharma, insurance, IT, and security. She has served in international marketing leadership roles at Danaher, Axis communications, and Microsoft. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Universidad Intercontinental in Mexico City.

Biometrics thought leader Oberly joins Baker Donelson

Law firm Baker Donelson has announced David J. Oberly as a member of its data protection, privacy, and cybersecurity team. Oberly is an attorney and thought leader in biometrics, AI, and privacy. He has extensive litigation experience with BIPA class action disputes and is frequently featured as a guest contributor for Biometric Update.

“Our clients are facing the challenge of effectively implementing next-generation solutions, such as biometrics and AI, while avoiding potential legal and regulatory challenges,” says Alisa L. Chestler, chair of the firm’s data protection team. “With his sophisticated understanding of the technology behind these systems, David will be an invaluable resource to our clients as they build compliant, digitally focused products, services, and businesses.”

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | Precise Biometrics | Security Industry Association (SIA) | Suprema America