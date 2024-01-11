BioConnect adds asset management to biometric safes with acquisition

Toronto-based biometric authentication and physical access control provider BioConnect has announced the acquisition of Tampa-based RFID asset manager Silent Partner Technologies (SPT) in a release. The plan is to create smart safes, lockers, rooms, and vehicles targeting controlled substances, in light of its 2021 acquisition of MedixSafe.

MedixSafe by BioConnect provides cloud-connected biometric safes for narcotics that are used in emergency medical vehicles, stations and clinics.

The acquisition of SPT will expand BioConnect’s Trusted Security Platform to enhance the security and “chain of custody” accountability of the assets in the areas secured by BioConnect. Customers can upgrade any area by protecting assets with a cloud subscription.

“Bringing security and accountability to assets ranging from narcotics and controlled goods to first responder gear and IT assets is becoming increasingly critical in today’s environment and in particular eliminating drug diversion feeding the opioid crisis,” says Rob Douglas, founder and CEO of BioConnect.

Since the acquisition of MedixSafe in 2021, BioConnect’s fire and EMS market has more than doubled. “MedixSafe and SPT both have a significant installation base with EMS and fire agencies and those customers will benefit from the unification under BioConnect’s trust platform,” Douglas says.

The company has also announced that Ryan Mueller, who has been with BioConnect for over 13 years, is the newly appointed general manager. Mueller will now oversee SPT.

