BioConnect acquires partner MedixSafe to extend biometric access for drug storage customers

BioConnect has finalized the acquisition of MedixSafe, a subsidiary of E.S.S.C. (Electronic Security Specialist & Cabling) specializing in secure narcotics storage solutions for healthcare, the military and more, and plans to further integrate biometrics with its physical access control products.

Before the acquisition, MedixSafe was a BioConnect customer for some years, utilizing the biometric security firm’s fingerprint solutions for access to their storage solutions.

“Our purchase of MedixSafe is a natural progression of a long-standing partnership,” commented BioConnect CEO Rob Douglas.

Following the move, BioConnect will integrate MedixSafe Narcotic Safes and Key Cabinets into BioConnect’s Trust Platform.

“BioConnect will take MedixSafe to a new level,” said MedixSafe Founder Jim Turner. “Their Trust Platform with one pool of identities for a range of security requirements will deliver significant value and innovation to the MedixSafe product line.”

The integration will also allow existing and future MedixSafe customers to gain access to vehicles, buildings, safes, cabinets, and more utilizing a single card in conjunction with biometrics or mobile credentials.

“Having partnered with BioConnect over the years, I know there is a shared value in continuing Medixsafe’s commitment to exceptional customer experience and a low total cost of ownership,” Turner concluded.

MedixSafe will reportedly retain its center of operations in Memphis, Tennessee.

Beyond the acquisition of MedixSafe, BioConnect has entered partnerships in 2021 with HID Global and IDVerifact.

