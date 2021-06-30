Biometric access security partnerships unveiled by HID Global and BioConnect, Alcatraz

HID Global has recently updated its physical access control card to include an array of new security features based on NXP’s MIFARE DESFire EV3 block diagram. The firm has also partnered with BioConnect on adaptive biometric authentication. Elsewhere in physical access security, Alcatraz AI has entered a new collaboration with VTI Security to foster the deployment of facial authentication technologies in access control applications.

HID Global expands security capabilities with NXP partnership

The move will see the whole array of MIFARE DESFire EV3 technologies be implemented within two HID Global physical access control cards.

The features include AES128 encryption, a secure channel for protecting card data from man-in-the-middle attacks, and a random unique identifier (UID) for protecting user privacy.

In terms of readers’ compatibility, the new cards work with readers based on MIFARE DESFire EV1 and EV2 products as well as with HID Signo, iCLASS SE, and multiCLASS SE readers.

HID Global also confirmed users will be able to create multi-technology cards with HID’s credential based on NXP MIFARE DESFire EV3 that will allow migration from vulnerable legacy, low-frequency 125 kHz-based systems to modern and secure credential technology.

The new NXP MIFARE DESFire EV3 and MIFARE DESFire EV3 + cards are already available on HID Global website, as part of the company’s Seos credential technology line.

BioConnect integrates adaptive biometric authentication

HID Global has also partnered with BioConnect, enabling the firm to expand the options for HID Mobile Access users with enterprise-issued biometrics or multi-factor authentication on mobile devices using the BioConnect Mobile Authenticator app.

“Bringing together HID’s world-renowned mobile access solution and BioConnect’s enterprise-grade biometric authentication platform, customers can be assured that they will be able to support a variety of authentication levels,” said Pritesh Patel, Director of Trust AI at BioConnect.

Thanks to the new partnership, HID Mobile Access users will now be able to access high-risk spaces like data centers, data cages, and nuclear facilities more securely.

In addition, after the beginning of the collaboration, HID Mobile Access users will be prompted to obtain a Health and Wellness Declaration directly through the app, thus allowing system administrators to effectively deny access to individuals who may have come into contact with COVID-19.

Alcatraz AI partners with VTI Security on facial authentication

The move will see VTI Security adding the Alcatraz Rock autonomous access control solution to its product offerings.

VTI Security is an integration partner offering a wide range of proactive and reactive services.

Alcatraz AI’s Rock platform is an artificial intelligence-based, biometric solution built on the one-to-few (1:Few) segmented identification method. The method involves confirming or denying a person’s claimed identity through a biometric scan followed by a verbal confirmation to a general identification question.

The result of such a form of authentication is effective segmentation of the biometric database, the company says, allowing for a relatively small number of biometric templates to be compared against one another after each scan.

Because of this, 1:Few is generally deemed more privacy-preserving than other methods of biometric authentication, Alcatraz says. The new partnership with VTI Security will therefore allow the integrator to add a new, privacy-focused biometric authentication platform to its roster of security solutions.

“We often meet with clients who love the idea of biometric authentication, but don’t love the idea of their photo being stored in a database,” explained Josh Cummings, vice president of technology at VTI Security.

“The Rock is the perfect solution to ease their fears while still being easy to implement and use,” he concluded.

