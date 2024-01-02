Nigeria limits DoB changes amid upgrade of birth registration system

Nigerians can change the date of birth on their registration a single time only, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has stipulated in new guidelines, according to a December 24 social media post.

Applicants wishing to change their listed date of birth must write to the Director General and CEO of NIMC, and possess a certificate of registration to the electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System (eCRVS) operated by the National Population Commission.

Voice of Nigeria reports that members of the public have expressed concern that the updated guidelines could result in more delays, and noted past accusations of extortion and intentional hold-ups.

The announcement notes that NIMC’s authorized agents are not allowed to make changes to Nigerian’s National Identification Number (NIN) records, and NIMC Director General Abisoye Coker-Odusote says she is committed to ending illegal and unethical practices by NIMC staff.

Coker-Odusote also says that a backlog of 2.5 million NIN modifications has been cleared.

Nigeria’s digital CRVS platform was launched in November to expedite birth and death registrations.

NPC Chairman Nasir Kwarra says the government committed to launching the digital CRVS system at the 2022 African Ministers Conference.

Meanwhile, Premium Times reports that many Nigerians are having difficulty with passport applications or renewals due to discrepancies with data held by NIMC.

