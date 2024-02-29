Indonesia plots digital ID access to public services in digital transformation push

Indonesia is making its national digital ID system an acceptable means of accessing public services as the next step in its government digital transformation, Antara News reports.

The Directorate General of Population and Civil Registration (Dukcapil), which operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is implementing the Identitas Kependudukan Digital (IKD) and the national digital ID card, known as the e-KTP, for a wide range of services. First up are nine government services in priority areas, including population administration, education, healthcare and social assistance. Financial transactions with the state, government administration, One Data Indonesia services and police services will follow.

In time, IKD and KTP will be used for single sign-on (SSO) to public services through an integrated public portal.

Data collected by Dukcapil is being used by various government agencies to plan and implement their programs, Director General of Population and Civil Registration Teguh Setyabudi said at a recent meeting. Setyabudi says the government plans for the digital KTP will be the main method of access to all public services starting in June.

Indonesia’s Personal Data Protection (PDP) law, which is modeled on Europe’s GDPR, was enacted in October of 2022. Ministry of Communication and Informatics director general of informatics application Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan told Antara News in an interview that the government is working on new standards for data management related to the country’s digital ID. Ministry efforts also include public digital literacy programs, but he says that Indonesians are already more aware of the need to protect their personal data online.

The PDP is expected to take full effect this coming October.

The government has been urging people to register for their IKD, which was held by less than 8 million of 220 million eligible Indonesians as of earlier in February.

The World Bank stepped up with a proposal to back Indonesia’s digital ID system with funding of up to $250 million a year ago, which was approved last May.

Privy acquires online tax platform

Meanwhile, Indonesia-based digital identity verification and authentication provider Privy has acquired online tax platform AyoPajak, Tech in Asia reports.

Privy is already approved by the Indonesian government for digital tax records, and plans to integrate its electronic signature and identity verification services with AyoPajak in an attempt to make it a local market leader.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

