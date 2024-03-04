Paravision facial recognition added to IdentityE2E’s public sector managed services

Paravision’s facial recognition tool has been picked up by IdentityE2E, a UK firm specializing in complex public sector projects, to be offered as a managed service for government and enterprise. A release announcing the partnership says managed service is built around Cydonia’s biometric search platform, powered by Paravision Search facial recognition and delivered via IdentityE2E’s AWS Landing Zone Accelerator.

It is designed to be scalable and cost efficient biometric security that is easily integrated into existing platforms.

“We are proud to partner with IdentityE2E to bring trusted face recognition technology to governments and enterprise customers worldwide,” says Carl Gohringer, Paravision VP of global public sector. “IdentityE2E’s extensive experience in delivering and managing platforms, combined with the power of Paravision Search and the capabilities of AWS LZA, will enable us to address the most challenging use cases while delivering superior value.”

Launched in 2022, Paravision Search promises speed and automated scaling that optimizes computing power. After conducting benchmark assessments and practical trials, IdentityE2E found Paravision Search to be 90 percent cheaper than comparable platforms. The evaluation also noted that Paravision Search requires fewer engineers, can be deployed in 24 hours, and offers best practice security and compliance to global standards including those from NIST and CIS.

Per the product’s website, it also offers native elasticity for real-time computing and cost adjustments, flexibility, and sophisticated gallery management that can see galleries scaled to hundreds of millions of records.

Article Topics

biometrics | enterprise | facial recognition | IdentityE2E | Paravision