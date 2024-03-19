FB pixel

Staqu’s biometric Crime GPT helps Uttar Pradesh police take a byte out of crime

| Joel R. McConvey
India’s Staqu Technologies has launched an AI-powered bot for law enforcement called Crime GPT, a digital sidekick that can search criminal databases for biometrics and other data, based on written and audio inputs.

A release from the company says Crime GPT is an extension of Staqu’s Trinetra application, a collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh police department, which utilizes facial recognition, speaker identification, voice recognition, and criminal gang analysis to detect, monitor and maintain a criminal’s trail. Staqu’s continuing collaboration with UP’s Government and Special Task Force has already yielded the creation of a large digitized database housing the biometric and digital identity data of more than 900,000 criminals.

“By interfacing with a digitized criminal database, Crime GPT facilitates tailored searches for law enforcement seeking precise details on targeted individuals, utilizing both written and audio inputs,” says Staqu Technologies CEO Atul Rai. “We are proud to work with homeland security and we hope to keep strengthening our collaborative relation with the UP government all in service of fortifying the security landscape.”

Prashant Kumar, director general of UP Police, says the force has “laid the groundwork for transitioning towards a digitized way of governance for our law enforcement agencies. Crime GPT, based on a secure AI platform, will help in faster retrieval of information” and “collate data across various law enforcement centers helping in faster resolution.”

Staqu’s tech suite also includes the CCTV-based video and audio analytics software platform, Jarvis, which was deployed at the controversial Hindu temple of Ram in Ayodhya, and which provides the core image recognition engine for Trinetra and Crime GPT. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Gurugram in northern India, Staqu also provided the first video analytics system used for an election in India in 2021.

