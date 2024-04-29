FB pixel

Biometric device failures tainted credibility of Nigeria’s 2023 elections: report

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Elections  |  ID for All
Biometric device failures tainted credibility of Nigeria’s 2023 elections: report
 

A final report of the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) on Nigeria’s 2023 presidential and national assembly elections says failures of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) biometric devices and the online results viewing portal of the elections agency negatively affected the overall credibility and transparency of the polls.

The report of 108 pages, released last week, details shortcomings noticed during the elections, the strong points that made some things work, as well as areas where significant improvement is required in order to render the outcome of future elections better.

“The introduction of new technologies could play a significant role in improving voters’ trust in the credibility and transparency of the voter registration, counting and results transmission processes. Unfortunately, there were some significant shortcomings with regard to the deployment of these technologies in these elections,” said Thabo Mbeki, former South African President and Chair of the COG.

The COG notes that while the country’s elections management agency (INEC) was not “sufficiently forthcoming” regarding the procurement process of electoral technologies, it also did not do enough to properly test the equipment before they were deployed.

“The lack of adequate testing of the technologies, and the limited training of polling staff, were likely contributing factors in the failure of some Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices and the IReV (INEC Result Viewing) portal on election day,” the report’s executive summary states.

“INEC should consider greater training on BVAS for polling agents,” the report recommends, adding that the election agency should in future elections also “consider the introduction of alternative offline back-up options for BVAS.”

Apart from the technology aspects of the elections, the report also makes a number of recommendations which touch on various aspects including legal framework and electoral administration, issues which can improve participation and inclusion, as well as political campaigns and media coverage.

In one recommendation concerning biometric voter registration, the COG suggests that the laws be revised to allow voter ID cards to be issued immediately after registration.

“To reduce the gap between the number who register and the number who pick up their PVCs [Permanent Voter’s Cards], INEC should consider amendments to the process that would allow for the instant issuance/collection of the PVC at the time of registration,” the Group says.

“INEC could also consider extending timelines, increasing the number of distribution centers, employing mobile units and targeting outreach to marginalized groups and voters with limited mobility.”

The biometric device failures and other issues raised in the COG report are the same issues raised previously by some civil society groups including Yiaga Africa in their post-election analyses.

However, the government has maintained that the BVAS is among the factors that contributed to Nigeria holding what it says were the most credible elections in its history.

Explaining biometric voter registration and biometric voter authentication

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Biometrics to support easier interactions grow with new tech, guidance

Iris biometrics capturing at a distance, authentication for encryption keys and open digital identity APIs are all confirmed as mature…

 

Worldcoin eyes big name partnerships, runs low on biometric Orbs

Undeterred by increasing regulatory crackdowns across the globe, Worldcoin is hoping to seal more partnerships with tech and finance companies…

 

Smart Engines says new method boosts neural network efficiency by 40%

Scientists from the computer vision software company Smart Engines have announced they have found a way to improve the efficiency…

 

Airport biometrics bans proposed in US state and federal legislation

Biometric access control and airport security screening company Clear is facing legislative pushback in California from lawmakers who say that…

 

Governance framework key to trust that enables data-driven policymaking

The UNDP publication Development Advocate has published a new article by Tariq Malik, former chairman of Pakistan’s National Database and…

 

Fusion Technology wins $159.8M contract for FBI’s CJIS

Fusion Technology (Fusion), an IT provider for U.S. government services, has been awarded a $159.8 million five-year contract with the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS