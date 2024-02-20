Tech5 wins ABIS contract for Jamaican biometric voter registration

Tech5 will provide the automated biometric identification system (ABIS) for Jamaica’s voter registry, to deduplicate, identify and verify voters using fingerprint and face biometrics.

Pangea won the original contract with the Electoral Commission of Jamaica to provide the integrated biometric voter registration system back in 2022.

The voter register is expected to hold records for 4 million people, and the technology supplied by Tech5 has been integrated with the Elector Registration System (ERS). The requirements for the new system included support for ANSI/NIST-ITL 1-2011 data transfers, a fingerprint compression algorithm certified by the U.S. FBI, and a minimum storage capacity of 3 million.

The project involves migrating the system from the legacy Cogent Automated Fingerprint Processing System (Thales CABIS) deployed 10 years ago to Tech5’s multimodal biometric matching platform, T5-OmniMatch ABIS.

All hardware and software for the project are supplied by Pangea and Tech5, and Pangea has contracted a local IT company for five years of after-sale maintenance and support.

“We are delighted to announce another successful voter registry project, following the implementations in Oman and other countries, and implemented with our trusted partner Pangea,” says Tech5 SVP of Global Sales and Business Development Ameya Bhagwat. “Tech5 is bringing a modern approach to the biometric solutions deployed for elections and we are proud to know that Tech5’s technologies help to eliminate the risk of voter fraud and ensure election security and will be scaling this successful use case in other countries this year.”

As with the original contract awarded to Pangea, the dollar value of the deal was not disclosed.

