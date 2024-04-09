FB pixel

BIPA filings in federal court down

BIPAbuzz podcast launches
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Commercial Applications  |  Trade Notes
BIPA filings in federal court down
 

The volume of lawsuits alleging biometric data privacy violations under Illinois law in federal court have declined, with the first quarter of 2024 marking the fewest since 2019.

There were 13 BIPA lawsuits filed in federal court in the past quarter, Bloomberg Law reports, compared to more than two dozen in the first quarter of 2023.

Bloomberg data indicates there were nearly 90 BIPA lawsuits filed in 2020, about 75 in 2021, nearly the same number in 2022, and around 80 last year. In the year before the 2008 statute began attracting major attention from attorneys, there were less than 40 lawsuits filed in federal court under the most litigious biometrics regulation in America.

Complaints related to employee biometrics have varied significantly from quarter to quarter, but made up six of the 13 filed in federal court over the past quarter.

Lawsuits under BIPA are eligible to be heard in federal court if they have Article III standing, and meet certain criteria such as involving commerce between businesses in different states.

Bloomberg suggests that the reduction in news cases may be attributable to settlements, proposed amendments and perhaps the list of possible defendants dwindling, with more than 600 BIPA suits in federal court since 2015, and even more at state level.

And yet it moves

Even with a decrease in the total number of cases, BIPA will remain America’s busiest biometrics statute. The BIPAbuzz podcast has been launched by host Doug O’Gorden to examine the lawsuits, compliance challenges, and potential changes to BIPA and related laws in the United States.

Episode 1 features interviews with a pair of Illinois lawyers, take-aways from the “BIPA turns 15” event in Chicago, and an examination of changing interpretations of the law.

One prominent example shows the potential for more big-money penalties or settlements.

U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso has certified a class action against Amazon over its alleged use of biometrics for a virtual cosmetics try-on service without collecting explicit informed consent.

Amazon argued it was exempt, citing an eyewear try-on service. The comparison was rejected however, because the exemption was for prescription eyewear, and therefore related to healthcare, unlike Amazon’s service, the Cook County Record reports.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Entrust completes Onfido acquisition, Vision-Box and Amadeus close deal

Months after an initial agreement, it’s finally confirmed that the authentication company Entrust has acquired the selfie biometrics provider Onfido….

 

Worldcoin adds privacy protection and age restriction, criticized in LATAM

Worldcoin has announced the addition of data privacy protection features, apparently in response to allegations that minors’ biometrics had been…

 

Dutch cities consider biometric checks to stop rising passport, ID fraud

Several municipalities in the Netherlands want to use biometric identity verification to prevent fraud, but it’s unclear whether this conflicts…

 

Is digital privacy about to become a basic right in the United States?

Federal lawmakers in the U.S. have proposed bipartisan legislation that, for the first time, “sets clear, national data privacy rights…

 

Age assurance standards progress towards consensus, away from ‘biometrics’

Age assurance processes like facial age estimation do not require the isolation and processing of personal identifiers, unlike biometric identification….

 

Ethiopia announces procurement process for digital ID support hardware

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Innovation and Technology has issued a procurement notice for the supply, installation and maintenance of infrastructure hardware…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events