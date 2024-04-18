NITDA and NIMC collaborating to support Nigeria’s digital economy

In Nigeria, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) will work together to expand the use of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and digital public infrastructure (DPI) to further the harmony between digital identity, payment ecosystem, and data exchange, according to Channels Television.

This is consistent with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “renewed hope agenda” for equitable solutions for Nigerian citizens.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General of NITDA, and Bisoye Coker-Odusote, Director General of NIMC, met with management staff from both of their organizations to discuss different initiatives, including the development of DPI stacks for streamlined data exchange and forming partnerships to further develop the national identity system.

A 12-person committee was established to kickstart and synergize the initiatives and will deliver an implementation report within the next 4 weeks.

Coker-Odusote was called upon to expand digital ID coverage and improve the registration process for the biometric National Identification Number system at the end of 2023.

The NIMC recently had to clarify confusing messaging on its national ID cards, with many interpreting the commission’s messaging to mean three different cards, not just one, would be released.

