FB pixel

NITDA and NIMC collaborating to support Nigeria’s digital economy

| Bianca Gonzalez
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
NITDA and NIMC collaborating to support Nigeria’s digital economy
 

In Nigeria, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) will work together to expand the use of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and digital public infrastructure (DPI) to further the harmony between digital identity, payment ecosystem, and data exchange, according to Channels Television.

This is consistent with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “renewed hope agenda” for equitable solutions for Nigerian citizens.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General of NITDA, and Bisoye Coker-Odusote, Director General of NIMC, met with management staff from both of their organizations to discuss different initiatives, including the development of DPI stacks for streamlined data exchange and forming partnerships to further develop the national identity system.

A 12-person committee was established to kickstart and synergize the initiatives and will deliver an implementation report within the next 4 weeks.

Coker-Odusote was called upon to expand digital ID coverage and improve the registration process for the biometric National Identification Number system at the end of 2023.

The NIMC recently had to clarify confusing messaging on its national ID cards, with many interpreting the commission’s messaging to mean three different cards, not just one, would be released.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Secure Technology Alliance launches template for using mobile driver’s licenses

Get used to the idea of your phone as your driver’s license. The ecosystem for mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) continues…

 

Biometric identity verification launches and deals show diversity of approaches

The biometric identity verification market covers a wide variety of sectors and use cases, but the breadth is not just…

 

Decentralized digital identity is spreading as fresh use cases emerge

A recent post on Forrester’s website, written by VP and Principal Analyst Andras Cser, dips into how travel and mobile…

 

Cameroon building Digital Transformation Center to manage digital consular services

As part of a process launched last year by the government of Cameroon to modernize its consular services including the…

 

UK digital visas to fully replace physical immigration documents by 2025

In the UK, the Home Office has announced that it will invite those with physical immigration documents to create a…

 

iBeta biometric PAD evaluations grow in global prominence

Compliance with biometric presentation attack detection standards has become table stakes for numerous applications of face biometrics in particular, and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS