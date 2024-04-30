Signicat support for mojeID enables businesses to accept Poland’s digital ID

Digital identity company Signicat will integrate Poland’s digital identification scheme mojeID into its portfolio.

The Polish electronic identity scheme was developed by the country’s clearing house Kir in cooperation with 15 major Polish banks and can be used to access commercial and public services. MojeID has 22 million customers with over 98 percent of electronic banking users in Poland using the digital ID. Signicat says it is the first non-Polish aggregator to introduce support for mojeID.

“As we integrate mojeID Poland into our portfolio, we empower companies to securely expand their operations in Poland, in a secure and fraud-protected method,” says Signicat Partner Riten Gohil, who leads digital ID, fraud and AML orchestration.

The Norwegian firm currently has over 35 digital identities integrated in Europe, including SPID (Sistema Pubblico di Identità Digitale) which was added in September last year. The integration allowed Italian citizens living elsewhere in Europe to use SPID to open bank accounts, rent cars, sign mortgages and access verification services.

Signicat also says it’s helping companies go paperless. Its customers have saved 1.1 million printed pages, according to a study by Forrester Consulting commissioned by Signicat.

The company reached 1 billion transactions and closed the year with a turnover of more than 1 billion Norwegian kroner (US$95 million), according to its financial results for 2023.

