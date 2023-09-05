Signicat integrates Italy’s national digital ID to enable international use

When you use SPID outside Italy, that’s a milestone. So says the pan-European digital identity service provider, Signicat, which announced in a release that it has integrated the Italian e-identity system SPID (Sistema Pubblico di Identità Digitale) into its electronic identity portfolio.

“We are proud to be the first, and currently only, company outside Italy to offer digital identity verification through SPID,” says Asger Hatten, the CEO of Signicat.

The integration will allow Italian citizens living elsewhere in Europe to use SPID to open bank accounts, rent cars, sign mortgages, or access other onboarding and verification services. Signicat’s release says the move effectively bridges the gap between citizens and businesses across the continent, and simplifies digital interactions between businesses, governments, and users.

Founded in 2007, the Norwegian biometrics and e-ID company is participating in the European Commission’s Digital Identity Wallet Large Scale Pilots (LSP), which launched this past April.

At present, 35 million Italians use SPID to access digital services. Signicat’s integration comes with eIDAS compliance.

