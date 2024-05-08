New identity assurance principles introduced by UK Government

In a bid to uphold individual rights and enhance transparency in identity assurance services, a comprehensive set of principles has been introduced. Outlined by the UK Government Digital Service, the principles aim to reshape the landscape of identity management by placing control in the hands of users.

The principles include user control, transparency, multiplicity, data minimization, data quality, service user access and portability, as well as certification, dispute resolution and exceptional circumstances.

These principles, crafted by the Privacy and Consumer Advisory Group (PCAG) and reviewed by the One Login Inclusion and Privacy Advisory Group (OLIPAG), prioritize individual rights and seek to establish a robust framework for identity assurance services.

Under the user control principle, individuals are granted the authority to dictate identity assurance activities affecting them. Consent or approval from the user is deemed essential before any such activity can proceed. Users will also be able to utilize multiple identifiers as they see fit, and they also retain the right to update their records at their discretion.

The guidance on the gov.uk website also mentions that individuals must be provided access to their data upon request and have the ability to move or remove their data as desired.

The principles are designed to cater to the needs of individuals, with no overlap and equal importance attributed to each. According to the document, they are strictly limited in scope to the processing of data within identity assurance services, in a bid to ensure focused application.

Certification procedures, cooperation with independent third parties, and transparent dispute resolution mechanisms are integral to ensuring adherence to these principles. Any deviations or exceptions must undergo scrutiny to maintain public trust, according to the document.

While initially tailored for the UK Government’s digital public service delivery objectives, these principles hold the potential for international adoption, aligning with global data protection standards.

best practices | data protection | digital identity | government services | identity management | OLIPAG | One Login | UK