FB pixel

New identity assurance principles introduced by UK Government

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services
New identity assurance principles introduced by UK Government
 

In a bid to uphold individual rights and enhance transparency in identity assurance services, a comprehensive set of principles has been introduced. Outlined by the UK Government Digital Service, the principles aim to reshape the landscape of identity management by placing control in the hands of users.

The principles include user control, transparency, multiplicity, data minimization, data quality, service user access and portability, as well as certification, dispute resolution and exceptional circumstances.

These principles, crafted by the Privacy and Consumer Advisory Group (PCAG) and reviewed by the One Login Inclusion and Privacy Advisory Group (OLIPAG), prioritize individual rights and seek to establish a robust framework for identity assurance services.

Under the user control principle, individuals are granted the authority to dictate identity assurance activities affecting them. Consent or approval from the user is deemed essential before any such activity can proceed. Users will also be able to utilize multiple identifiers as they see fit, and they also retain the right to update their records at their discretion.

The guidance on the gov.uk website also mentions that individuals must be provided access to their data upon request and have the ability to move or remove their data as desired.

The principles are designed to cater to the needs of individuals, with no overlap and equal importance attributed to each. According to the document, they are strictly limited in scope to the processing of data within identity assurance services, in a bid to ensure focused application.

Certification procedures, cooperation with independent third parties, and transparent dispute resolution mechanisms are integral to ensuring adherence to these principles. Any deviations or exceptions must undergo scrutiny to maintain public trust, according to the document.

While initially tailored for the UK Government’s digital public service delivery objectives, these principles hold the potential for international adoption, aligning with global data protection standards.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Biometric age estimation shows maturity with ITL milestone, PixLab launch, Incode testing

The market for biometric age estimation is heating up as laws and regulations are enacted and debated all over the…

 

Thai government to collect iris and face biometrics from Myanmar nationals

Thailand has launched a program to collect the iris and face biometrics of people from Myanmar, in what the government…

 

Biometric liveness detection platform launched by Kairos, as Brivas gets NOA for patent

Florida-based face biometrics developer Kairos has emerged from a quiet period with an identity verification platform featuring unbiased AI, selfie…

 

Redefining online safety: The evolution of age verification laws

By: Dan Yerushalmi, CEO, AU10TIX Today’s youth are more Internet-savvy than any previous generation, with sites like TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram…

 

PE firm creates payments, digital ID testing giant with Fime, UL acquisitions

Fime has been acquired by U.S.-based private equity firm Gallant Capital Partners, along with the payments testing business of UL…

 

Next announces 2 deals to supply FAP20 biometrics sensors and uneven Q1 financials

Next Biometrics has reported mixed financial results for its first fiscal quarter of 2024, along with an expansion into Bangladesh…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events