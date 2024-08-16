FB pixel

UNDP, UNICEF embrace open source for DPI and identity management

MOSIP honored for advancing inclusive digital identity
Global institutions are increasingly turning to open source to enhance digital public infrastructure, as recent reports and accolades highlight a shift toward open source technology in managing public services and securing digital identities.

Recently, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) emphasized the key role of open source technology in shaping the future of public services. According to their latest blog post, open source software is not just a cost-effective alternative but a driver of transparency, collaboration, and efficiency. The UNDP argues that open source tech offers a viable path to achieving sustainable and inclusive public services, especially in developing countries.

Countries around the world are increasingly implementing open source technologies to build safe, inclusive, and interoperable digital public infrastructure. A recent analysis on 50in5.net outlines six innovative ways nations are integrating open source. These approaches include enhancing data security, fostering interoperability between different public services, and ensuring digital platforms are accessible to all citizens.

Youth engagement through open source

UNICEF recently spotlighted the intersection of youth and open source technology in its latest initiative. By involving youth in open source development, UNICEF aims to harness their creativity and technical skills to create tools that are both innovative and inclusive.

“We collaborate with partners and governments to integrate the open-source component into youth digital skilling curricula. In the Global Digital Process, we have emphasized that open source and Digital Public Goods (DPGs) must be foundational to future DPI if we want the next generation to own and maintain it,” says Chris Szymczak, digital public goods lead at UNICEF office of innovation in a recent blog post.

MOSIP receives award for digital innovation

In a notable recognition of open source software, the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) recently won the Award of Distinction in Digital Innovation at The Open Group India Awards 2024. MOSIP, an open source platform for digital identity management, was honored for its role in advancing secure and inclusive digital identity offerings.

