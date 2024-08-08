Wide access to Kenya’s digital ID database too risky: court petitioners

Organizations challenging the constitutionality of Kenya’s Maisha Namba digital ID in court fear for the safety and security of citizens’ data as more than 450 different entities are expected to be allowed access to the database.

This is what the petitioners told the Kenyan High Court recently, buttressing their challenge of the biometrics-backed digital ID’s rollout, according to The Standard. Some of the entities to be granted access to the Maisha Namba database include the Kenyan Police – which raises fears of state surveillance — and other bodies not providing essential government services.

At the close of July, the High Court placed another injunction on Maisha Namba issuance, pending further hearing and a final ruling on the matter. A ruling is expected to happen this coming Monday, per the outlet.

In their recent arguments against the digital ID, legal representatives of Haki na Sheria and Katiba Institute — the two organizations which have taken the government to court – said authorities have not disclosed an appropriate data protection plan or other data sharing agreements with these entities.

While the lawyers of the petitioners argue that the actions of the government in the implementation of the Maisha Namba project are illegal and the program should be definitively halted, those of the Ministry of Interior think the injunction should be lifted as the pause in digital ID rollout is penalizing about 1.2 million Kenyans who already applied for their cards but cannot have them.

The Interior Ministry lawyers have also argued that no new data is being collected for the Maisha Namba scheme. Instead, it is “an upgrade of the second-generation ID,” said government lawyer George Ogembo, as quoted by The Standard.

Recently, Kenya’s Commission on Administrative Justice, known commonly in the country as the Ombudsman, raised concerns about the problems rocking ID issuance in the country. In a statement, the government agency called on the director of the National Registration Bureau to explain not only reasons for the huge ID card issuance backlog, but also all the measures that are being taken to address the problem.

The Maisha Namba is said to be a welcomed initiative among many Kenyans, but the road to its full implementation has been rugged and ensnared with several hurdles which the government is being called upon to surmount.

Article Topics

Africa | biometrics | data protection | data sharing | digital ID | Kenya | Maisha Namba