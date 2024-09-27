LATAM and Caribbean embrace DPI, led by Guyana’s digital ID and biometrics push

Latin America and the Caribbean have been leveraging technology to enhance public services, drive economic growth, and improve security, with digital public infrastructure (DPI) at the core. This includes the development of a national digital ID system and the digitization of health, education, and other critical public sectors.

A recent survey by the World Bank found that 88 percent of respondents were aware of DPI, although many were only recently introduced to the concept.

Both regions’ approaches to DPI, according to the World Bank, are in line with emerging international standards, yet they possess distinct strengths. An example is the social assistance sector, where Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries have been implementing large-scale cash transfer programs.

A digital push

In Guyana specifically, the current government led by the PPP/C party, has launched a plan to implement e-governance, leveraging digital technology to transform key sectors such as healthcare, education, and transportation.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has underscored that Guyana’s digital agenda is not just about modernization, but about creating tangible benefits for citizens, particularly in comfort, security, and economic opportunities. The government’s plan involves the digitization of essential public services. Jagdeo emphasizes that by improving access to services through digital platforms, the government can better serve people in urban and remote areas alike, ensuring a more equitable distribution of resources, DPI.gov reports.

One element of Guyana’s digital agenda is the introduction of biometric digital ID cards. The government budgeted $783.4 million for the deployment of a national electronic ID system, Guyana Chronicles reports.

The project, awarded to German company Veridos, is valued at $35.4 million and will provide citizens with modern biometric ID cards. These digital ID cards are set to reduce identity theft and fraudulent activities, as well as simplify access to a wide range of services, from healthcare and education to banking and social benefits.

Reaching remote communities

One challenge Guyana faces is ensuring that digital transformation reaches its most remote areas, particularly the hinterland and rural communities. In a bid to address this, the government has partnered with international organizations like NRD Companies to launch the ICT access and e-services for hinterland communities, to provide underserved areas with access to internet services and e-government platforms.

Economic growth through digitization

The digital transformation is also expected to boost Guyana’s economy, as the country undergoes modernization across its public sector and industries through various ongoing projects.

The country’s biometric surveillance project, which is installing high-resolution smart cameras across multiple regions for 24-hour surveillance, uses predictive software to identify crime hotspots and support law enforcement. Additionally, biometric data, including facial recognition, is being integrated into a central database to bolster national security, the St Kitts and Nevis observer uncovers.

In the healthcare sector, the government is moving forward with the digitization of medical records with the rollout of an electronic medical record system. Guyana’s airports are also set to adopt fully automated, paperless processes by the end of 2024. This will include biometric screening and automated gates.

Additionally, electronic identification cards (e-IDs) embedded with security features will soon become mandatory for citizens and residents.

Article Topics

biometrics | Caribbean | digital economy | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | Guyana | Latin America | South America | World Bank