The Quad should take up digital public infrastructure as one of its goals: Carnegie

As the U.S. prepares to host the fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is calling on the organization to support building digital public infrastructure (DPI) across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, kicks off on Saturday in the hometown of U.S. President Joe Biden in Delaware. Prime ministers Anthony Albanese, Narendra Modi and Fumio Kishida will join the meeting to discuss security issues across the Asia-Pacific, including those posed by China.

According to the Washington D.C.-based think tank, the four countries should outline the path toward joint digital public infrastructure adoption.

“There is an urgent need to move from recognizing potential to delivering tangible support in the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” Carnegie notes. “These outcomes ought to include actual financial commitments to states in the DPI pipeline and different ways to support capacity-building efforts.”

Developing countries across the Asia Pacific are facing two options in building digital public infrastructure: Paying high costs to global vendors or opting for cheaper solutions which are sometimes subsidized by undemocratic states. The Quad’s support would allow nations to retain sovereign and democratic control over digital public infrastructure, writes Rudra Chaudhuri, director of Carnegie India, and Rahul Matthan, an advisor to Indian government agencies.

The next Quad meeting will take place in India in 2025. Chaudhuri has previously proposed that the Quad create an approach for DPI based on the framework developed during India’s G20 presidency.

In July, India’s G20 Task Force on Digital Public Infrastructure released a report on the role of DPI in India’s development and how that can be replicated elsewhere.

Digital ID receives support from COMESA

Financial institutions in African countries are dealing with a widespread lack of formal identity documents impeding Know Your Customer (KYC) processes and high fraud rates. A solution for this could be digital identity, says the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Business Council (CBC).

Countries pursuing digital ID systems, however, should ensure that they enhance, rather than undermine, individual rights, the organization says. Aside from building appropriate legislative frameworks, it is essential to examine the impact of digital IDs on COMESA’s financial ecosystem.

“While digital ID solutions aim to increase inclusion, it could potentially create new forms of exclusion,” the organization says. “Those without access to technology or the skills to navigate digital systems might find themselves further marginalized. There’s also the risk of system errors or biases in biometric technology that could unfairly exclude certain groups.”

As a regional economic community, COMESA covers 21 member states in Africa with over 600 million people. The CBC is a private sector institution of COMESA tasked with developing business opportunities and alliances as well as legislative and strategic advocacy.

