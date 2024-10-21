Bahrain’s vision, eKYC, digital ID and biometric innovation

Bahrain’s Vision 2030 is to become the global leader in digital identity services and a cashless society. The government believes this forward-looking plan will boost the economy by encouraging innovation, technology, and financial inclusion. Its vision is to create secure, efficient, and citizen-friendly electronic technologies meant to enable digital governance applications and easier routine transactions between individuals or business systems.

The National Authentication Framework (NAF) is based on the eKey system, and is a critical piece in this digital transformation. The Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) and CrimsonLogic signed an agreement to implement the single sign-on (SSO) system for secure access to various digital services offered by government agencies. Advanced biometric verification is put in place to guarantee people can easily connect with the government.

At the same time, digital wallets like stcPay, BenefitPay, and Credimax Max Wallet broke ground financially. The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) says its licensed eWallet enables swift and secure transactions, and forms the core initiative in transforming the Kingdom into a cashless society. These partnerships among the government, financial institutions, and fintech startups spearhead Bahrain’s shift into a digital economy.

National Authentication Framework and eKey

The NAF, commonly known as the eKey system, serves as a national digital identity that digitally authenticates user data. This is a single sign-on gateway for Bahraini nationals to securely log in and access government services; it aims to facilitate secure online access to public services. First introduced in 2012, the system was developed by CrimsonLogic together with the iGA and represented a key milestone in Bahrain’s digitization of government services. The eKey enables users to access the most important public services, including those for medical care, utilities, and social development, partly through the integration of various ministries and agencies into a single system for authentication.

In terms of security, the eKey has three factors to ensure that it stays in the right hands: a password, smart ID card, and fingerprint biometric verification. The eKey is available at two levels, Standard and Advanced. Standard provides a high level of security, requiring users to enter only their personal identification number and password to access electronic services. Advanced, obtained through registration, offers an even higher level of security and enables access to highly confidential electronic services that require verification of the customer’s ID card in addition to fingerprint authentication.

Technology from CrimsonLogic fully integrates with the existing platforms from the government with no downtime and reduces administrative costs when it comes to service delivery. With a high penetration rate, and more users conducting most of their transactions every day, it is among the most popular authentication frameworks in the region.

Digital wallet payment solutions in Bahrain

In line with its Vision 2030 goal to become a cashless society, the Kingdom of Bahrain offers a wide range of electronic payment solutions that enable transactions to take place quickly, conveniently, and safely.

The major digital wallet solutions for Bahraini nationals include stcPay, BenefitPay, and Max Wallet from Credimax, in addition to global platforms like Neteller, Skrill, and AstroPay. Benefit is the dominant card-based payment system in Bahrain, used both online and in-store. Of the 1.5 million issued cards, 70 percent are debit. All debit cards are branded with the local scheme. Benefit recently added a digital wallet solution called BenefitPay.

The Kingdom of Bahrain is in the process of implementing the CBB eWallet solution as one of the official payment method on the National Portal. Digital wallets have developed into vital instruments for financial inclusion, offering people safe and practical ways to do everything from bill payment to shopping, all while supporting the country’s goal of a cashless future.

The CBB is a key regulator in this expanding sector, implementing initiatives such as electronic know your customer (eKYC) rules and open banking to improve the security and transparency of digital financial services. CBB assures that all financial transactions are closely monitored and safe, which increases user confidence in digital payments.

Collaborations among local and foreign fintech firms have also proven critical. Benefit, for example, has partnered with the iGA to link digital wallets with the NAF, facilitating service access. Global technology firms such as CrimsonLogic have contributed to the underlying infrastructure, enhancing the security and scalability of Bahrain’s digital wallet solutions.

eKYC infrastructure

KYC infrastructure is critical to Bahrain’s financial sector, as it allows for safe identity verification across digital payment landscapes. Integrated with digital wallets such as stcPay and BenefitPay, the KYC platform ensures that customer identities are confirmed quickly and openly, lowering the risk of fraud and streamlining onboarding processes in banking and finance.

The iGA, in collaboration with Benefit, have created a national digital identity database to support the KYC system. This platform collects and verifies client data from numerous government agencies, allowing financial institutions to integrate it using APIs for seamless use across digital channels. This improves both security and convenience of use, encouraging trust in Bahrain’s rapidly evolving digital financial ecosystem.

Technology partnerships driving Bahrain’s digital transformation

Crimsonlogic, a Singapore-based technology company, helped Bahrain’s digital transition by establishing the eKey national authentication system. CrimsonLogic’s expertise in providing end-to-end digital government services has helped improve secure citizen access to public services.

Benefit is another significant participant, in charge of the KYC platform, which allows financial institutions to verify identities safely. Its connection with the national digital identification infrastructure and coordination with the iGA have simplified financial transactions, specifically for digital wallets like stcPay and BenefitPay.

Furthermore, many local and international fintech companies are working to develop digital wallet solutions in Bahrain. These collaborations are fostering innovation and supporting the Kingdom’s goal of becoming a cashless society while providing secure, accessible financial services to all citizens.

Challenges and opportunities

Bahrain’s transition to a cashless society brings both obstacles and opportunities. One of the most significant obstacles is ensuring widespread acceptance of digital wallets among citizens, as many may still prefer traditional payment methods. Furthermore, combining ease of use with security concerns is crucial; customers must have confidence that their financial information is safe while browsing numerous platforms.

Furthermore, integrating the eKey system across numerous services and industries can be difficult, necessitating close collaboration among stakeholders. However, there is a considerable opportunity for expansion. The NAF and digital wallet solutions can be expanded into areas such as healthcare and retail, improving user ease and accessibility.

Moreover, there are numerous prospects for collaboration with worldwide fintech and technology companies, which might spur innovation and bring innovative solutions to market. By solving these issues and capitalizing on development possibilities, Bahrain may expedite its digital transformation and increase financial inclusion.

Article Topics

Bahrain | Bahrain Vision 2030 | biometric authentication | biometrics | CrimsonLogic | digital economy | digital identity | digital wallets | financial inclusion