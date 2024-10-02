Development agencies want DPI bridges over Africa’s financial inclusion gender gap

The conversations around Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) fostering growth and promoting social inclusion is ongoing. However, while DPI offers opportunities for economic and societal advancement, ensuring that women are not left behind in this transition is a critical challenge.

In countries like Egypt, DPI has been instrumental in transforming governance, UNDP reports. The Egyptian government has adopted various digital tools to streamline services such as e-payments and digital identity verification. These advancements have helped reduce administrative bottlenecks, making public services more accessible to the population.

The success of DPI isn’t guaranteed by technology alone. To be effective, DPI must be tailored to each country’s unique economic, cultural, and infrastructural contexts. This customization can be seen in countries like India and Estonia, where digital identity systems were adapted to meet the specific needs of their populations, promoting inclusivity and accessibility.

The gender gap in Africa’s digital revolution

However, while DPI is becoming increasingly integrated into governance and the economy, there is concern that Africa’s digital revolution could exacerbate existing gender inequalities. Despite advancements, women still face barriers to accessing digital tools and technologies. These barriers include inadequate digital literacy, limited access to affordable internet services, and cultural norms that discourage women from participating in the digital economy.

In sub-Saharan Africa, only 37 percent of women have access to a bank account, compared to 48 percent of men. Additionally, there are around 310 million fewer women than men using mobile internet across the region, and in some African nations, married women are still required to obtain their husband’s permission before opening a bank account, Forbes Africa reveals.

The Gates Foundation emphasizes that DPI presents an opportunity to bridge this digital divide by ensuring that women have equal access to digital services. In doing so, DPI can serve as a catalyst for women’s economic empowerment, enabling them to access financial services, healthcare, and education, while also participating more fully in political and social spheres.

Why gender inclusion in DPI matters

A key step in addressing the barriers to women’s digital financial inclusion is the development of regulatory frameworks and policies that are tailored to their specific needs, according to reports from the World Bank.

Women represent a significant portion of Africa’s population and workforce. By implementing DPI in an inclusive way, governments and private organizations can help close the gender gap, according to research from the Gates Foundation. For instance, digital identification systems that account for women’s unique needs can enable them to access social services and financial products more easily. Additionally, targeted digital literacy programs can empower women to navigate the digital economy with confidence.

