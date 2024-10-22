FB pixel

Polish startup raises $8.2M to combat AI-driven fraud with digital ID

| Lu-Hai Liang
Polish startup raises $8.2M to combat AI-driven fraud with digital ID
 

Digital identity verification platform Authologic has pulled in an $8.2 million investment from European and American firms.

The Series A funding round was led by European VC firm OpenOcean, with tech startup accelerator YCombinator in participation; SaaS-focused VC firm Peak Capital, and U.S. fund Smok VC.

Authologic is in the business of streamlining know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) processes with digital ID solutions to combat fraud and meet compliance. But it is the rise of a particularly buzzy technology that the company is positioning itself to deter.

Krzysztof Klimczak, the CEO and co-founder of Poland-based Authologic, said: “Our platform is designed to help firms counteract the increase in AI-driven fraud, offering them a seamless, secure, and automated solution that stays ahead of emerging fraud tactics.”

“We are excited to have the support of our investors as we expand our reach and continue to innovate in the digital identity space,” he continued.

Appealing to industries with strict KYC and AML regulations – such as financial services gaming, telecoms, and crypto – a significant part of Authologic’s pitch is modernization and improved user experience. The company sells itself on a “unified e-ID platform” that aggregates hundreds of e-ID systems in order to help businesses modernize legacy identity systems, and meet upcoming eIDAS 2.0 regulation.

Nicholas Dessaigne, group partner at YCombinator, said Authologic is part of a trend whereby businesses are moving beyond “outdated practices,” such as using photos of physical documents for identity verification, and that the digital ID verification company “anticipates the needs of tomorrow.”

It does this in part with NFC scanning for ID documents with electronic chips, face biometrics and liveness detection.

Tony Nysten, a partner at OpenOcean, said: “For decades, people in the Nordics have used bank e-IDs to sign contracts, purchase items, and even book dentist appointments online. With the Nordics having paved the way in digital identities, we believe Authologic is on the cusp of driving a revolution on a global scale.”

“The demand for secure, efficient and easy-to-use identity verification is universal, and Authologic’s approach is precisely what the market needs,” he continued. “Its vision of building a new, trust-based identity layer on the internet resonates deeply with us, and we are thrilled to support the team as they lead the charge in making this vision a reality.”

Authologic’s clients include Santander Leasing, LV Bet, and eToro. It has offices in Warsaw, Poland; London, England; and San Francisco, USA.

