UN official says digital ID will widen economic opportunities for Ghanaians

The UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana, Charles Abani, has praised the country’s digital transformation strides, but notes that further closing up the digital public infrastructure (DPI) gap is vital for attaining major economic growth targets and creating economic opportunities.

Abani was speaking at the 2024 edition of the Ghana Digital and Innovation Week (GDIW), which took place early this month in Accra under the theme “Innovate Together: Collaborating for Digital Transformation and Impact.”

The official believes that a digital address and digital ID system “gives us the basis for individual credit ratings and access to immense financial opportunities,” according to reporting by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

Abani posited that leveraging digital technology must be at the nucleus of digital transformation and the drive towards a strong digital economy in West Africa’s second largest economy.

He said while Ghana has recorded significant progress in the building of DPI such as the rollout of the Ghana Card digital ID (which is already owned by at least 18 million citizens) and a digital payments system reflected in the growth of the mobile payments sector, there is much more the country can do in terms of digital innovation and closing up the digital divide.

Abani also urged Ghana and other African countries to pay stronger attention to innovative digital tools which can bring inclusive solutions to societal problems across sectors.

Other officials who spoke at the event such as the deputy British High Commissioner to Ghana, the CEO of Telecel Ghana and a representative of the Ministry for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, all emphasized the importance of digital skills and knowledge-sharing in Ghana’s digital transformation journey.

The GDIW is an annual event that puts Ghana’s exploits in the digital technology and innovation sector in the spotlight. It brings together actors from government and the private sector, including tech innovators and startups promoters. Attendees came from other countries.

This year’s event was organized by a consortium made up of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program, Impact Investing Ghana, and Ghana Hubs Network, in collaboration with many other national and international partners and sponsors.

During the three-day event, startups in different sectors showcased innovative creations in various domains, presenting solutions to problems in different sectors including healthcare, education, and the financial industry, among others.

The event featured several activities including thematic discussions, presentations, and networking sessions, with experience-sharing by different countries.

Some of the topics discussed included the fourth industrial revolution and emerging technologies, the integration of AI in various sectors including film-making, the ethical implementation of AI, starting and growing businesses through the digital gateway, funding for digital innovation projects, collaboration on tech innovation, standards and regulations for digital services, fostering research and innovation, the potential of digital public goods, just to mention these.

Recently, an analysis highlighted the role played by Ghana’s DPI ecosystem in boosting digital innovation and entrepreneurship efforts as seen in an upsurge of tech startups that are contributing to the country’s digital economy and financial inclusion thrust.

