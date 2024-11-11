FB pixel

PNG pushes biometric voting, national ID to curb election fraud by 2027

| Abigail Opiah
Papua New Guinea is advancing electoral reforms by prioritizing biometric voting and enhancing the National Identification (NID) system to combat election fraud. The initiative, led by Minister Richard Masere, aims to address the electoral roll’s inaccuracy, which contributed to violence during the 2022 elections.

The plan involves issuing NID cards to all citizens by 2025 and implementing biometric voting technology by 2027, according to an interview by RNZ with Masere. However, challenges such as limited funding, network coverage, and NID infrastructure limitations need resolution to ensure transparency and integrity in the electoral process.

A special committee has recommended key changes, including the rollout of biometric voting, enhanced security measures, and the inclusion of women in the electoral process. Central to these reforms is the NID initiative, which aims to verify each voter’s identity by linking NID cards to a verified voter roll.

Masere highlights that an accurate electoral roll is essential to reduce fraud and increase election security. By referencing successful systems abroad, like India’s biometric voting approach, Papua New Guinea aims to develop a streamlined, tamper-resistant electoral process, RNZ reports.

However, challenges remain, including network limitations, security infrastructure, and funding shortages, particularly for the costly NID program. Currently, the NID project relies on limited government funding, often struggling to cover operational expenses. The government is exploring options to improve network reliability, possibly through satellite connectivity, to ensure remote regions are included in the digital ID system.

The NID identity document, according to the about page on LinkedIn, is compulsory for Papua New Guinea citizens and foreign citizens who are permanent residents of the country. Verification of NID will be required across various essential services in Papua New Guinea, including for obtaining passports, voting at polling stations, and for those entering National Service with the Armed Forces, police, and civil defense.

Last month, Papua New Guinea launched a digital ID system, SevisPass, along with an online government platform and digital wallet called SevisWallet. These tools will be piloted with 10,000 users in the near future.

