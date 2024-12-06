FB pixel

EU announces phased approach for EES

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security
EU announces phased approach for EES
 

The European Union has proposed a progressive introduction of its biometric traveler registration scheme, the Entry-Exit System (EES).

On Wednesday, the European Commission outlined the phased approach for the digital border scheme and submitted it to the European Parliament and the Council for adoption. Once approved, EU member states and the EU’s main IT agency EU-LISA will have six months to deploy the EES.

The new announcement signals a change in the EU’s plans which originally envisioned deploying the system simultaneously in every country. To allow for a progressive introduction of the border system, the EU will have to change the EES Regulation which requires all EU member states to start using it simultaneously and for all travellers. The new, adjusted regulation will allow countries to implement the EES gradually.

“It should however be noted that the full benefits of the EES will only be available once all Member States are applying it in full,” the Commission adds.

The EES is expected to launch in 2025, but there is currently no official launch date. The original launch of the border scheme, scheduled for November 10th, was abandoned after several European countries warned that they were not ready for its introduction. 

One of the arguments for the delay was also the lack of stability and functionality of the EES central computer system, overseen by EU-LISA. In its decision, the Commission admits that a full start of operations overnight could endanger the resilience of a complex IT system, such as the EES Central System. 

Recent media reports, however, place a major part of the blame for the delays on Atos and its consortium partners IBM and Leonardo. The company, which won the contract for building the EES, has reportedly been missing deadlines since 2020.

The new proposal will also allow EU member states to adjust to special circumstances such as technical problems or periods of peak travel. The travel industry has been advocating for a phased introduction of the border scheme to avoid potential disruptions during peak travel times such as summer.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

What is the killer app for verifiable credentials? Daon, Dock and Youverse discuss

Industries such as financial services, healthcare, transport, government and more are increasingly adopting digital verifiable credentials connected to biometrics. Their…

 

Veteran biometrics leaders join FaceTec, Credence, ID.me adds ex-Meta exec

The latest round of appointments in the biometrics and identity management sector includes a former leader of federal government sales…

 

Drowsy drivers to get AI-assisted safety prompts

Fatigued drivers are one of the most common hazards on the road, but sleepy-heads on commercial wheels are to get…

 

Chameleon AI masks faces from scraping while preserving image quality

If the first wave of the current AI deluge created complicated challenges, the second wave has often been about using…

 

Argentina mandates biometric age checks and ID verification for gambling

Argentina is set to implement a nationwide requirement for biometric digital identity checks by online gambling companies to address growing…

 

DoD awards contract for deepfake detection to Hive

The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded a U$2.4 million contract for deepfake detection of video, image, and audio content…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events