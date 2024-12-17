Philippines registers over 91M to national ID

The Philippines is nearing 99 percent of target registrations for its national ID.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) says it has successfully registered more than 91 million Filipinos to the National ID system, which is close to its target registration of 92 million by year’s end. As of November 22, a total of 91,130,320 Filipinos have registered for the National ID or 98.9 percent of the target registration.

“The registration of over 91 million Filipinos is a significant milestone of the National ID system,” says PSA undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General. “As we inch closer to achieving the target registration for the National ID, we intend to continue providing opportunities for Filipinos to register with ease and convenience,” she added.

This comes as the PSA also revealed that since the roll out of the digital national ID, more Filipinos have been downloading it and using it for transactions. The official digital version of the national ID, a total of 83.5 million Digital National IDs are ready to download and use for registered individuals to the National ID as of October 28.

“We call for all registered persons to download their Digital National ID now and use it in transactions,” PSA undersecretary Mapa said in a statement. “Registered individuals can now download a valid proof of identity directly to their mobile devices, making it easy to authenticate their identity for various transactions.”

To access and download their Digital National ID, registered Filipinos input their demographic information such as name and date of birth at this website, using a smartphone and an internet connection, before undergoing facial biometric verification.

The PSA also partners with domestic banks on occasion in order to boost National ID registration and improve financial inclusion by getting un-banked citizens access to banking.

