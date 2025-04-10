FB pixel

Uganda initiates regulatory changes for mandatory biometric voter verification

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Elections  |  ID for All
Uganda initiates regulatory changes for mandatory biometric voter verification
 

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of Uganda, Norbert Mao, has assured that efforts are ongoing on regulatory changes to pave the way for the introduction of compulsory biometric voter verification during the country’s 2026 general elections.

Mao, speaking recently in front of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, held that making biometric verification mandatory during elections could help curb many of the electoral irregularities the country has suffered in the past.

The minister, who supervises the Electoral Commission, was speaking in parliament as his ministry was asking for additional funding, on top of the 201 billion shilling (US$ 54 million) already allocated to it for the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

“We need to procure machines with specifications to ensure that the part which stores data is embedded and cannot be detached. So, I can authoritatively say that the next election will be based on biometric voter verification,” Mao told the committee, per a report by NTV Uganda.

While Uganda’s current electoral law doesn’t allow for biometric verification at the polling station, the Justice Minister said the government is proposing the necessary changes which shall be tabled in parliament for examination and eventual approval.

“The Cabinet put in place a committee chaired by the Hon Chris Baryomunsi [current ICT Minister]. Now, he is coming with his report, which means the bill is alive again. I believe that before the end of this month, Cabinet will quickly approve it and then we bring it [here],” Mao informed the committee members.

Despite assurance of progress in efforts to introduce mandatory biometric verification, some of the lawmakers criticized Mao’s ministry over inertia and delays in implementing important electoral reforms ahead of 2026.

The move by the Ugandan government to introduce biometric voter verification comes after claims made last year by the country’s President Yoweri Museveni that the opposition National Union Platform Party stole about a million of his votes during the 2021 presidential election.

Biometric machines were used in those elections but system failures forced electoral commission staff to resort to manual voter verification which also slowed down operations. The Electoral Commission later defended itself, saying that the failures were isolated incidents.

Now, Museveni believes that the biometric verification system be made mandatory and be fully integrated into the electoral process in order to prevent occurrences like ballot stuffing, double voting, and impersonation.

Meanwhile, in view of the planned changes, the Electoral Commission says it would require more funding to procure new biometric verification machines, because the biometric gear it has borrowed from state agencies like the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) in previous exercises, have faced major glitches and other functionality problems.

In the meantime, the Electoral Commission has announced that biometric voter registration ahead of the elections will commence on April 17, as reported by Nile Post.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Relying parties next up to advance age assurance: Summit Communique

Global regulators are now equipped with the tools and resources to set age assurance rules for their jurisdictions that draw…

 

Simprints celebrates scale of biometrically verified health services in 2024

Biometrics non-profit Simprints says it delivered more than 551,000 biometrically verified health services including vaccines, surgeries, and deworming treatments across…

 

Comments wanted on study detailing rights impact of AI adoption in Africa

The African Commission on Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR), an agency of the African Union (AU), has called for inputs…

 

Lebanon working on Super App to accelerate digital govt services

A super app that will enable Lebanese government ministries and agencies integrate their services into a central platform for easy…

 

ShareRing joins Australia’s age assurance technology trial

ShareRing has announced its participation in Australia’s age assurance technology trial, a $6.5 million initiative aimed at enforcing social media…

 

Trump administration announces overhaul of federal AI policy

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) this week advanced a major policy initiative fulfilling President Trump’s Executive…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS