Philippines elections commission suggests voters to update their biometric info

The Commission on Elections in Davao Region (Comelec -XI) is recommending voters to update their biometric information, particularly their photos, to ensure more seamless voter identity verification in future elections.

This comes following reports of problems at polling precincts where some voters were asked to present additional identification due to outdated or mismatched photos in the voter database.

Comelec Assistant Regional Election Director Gay Enumerables highlighted that voters whose registration has been deactivated should visit their local COMELEC office to reactivate their records, which includes re-capturing biometrics and photos if needed.

As millions of Filipinos voted in the 2025 midterm elections, all eyes were on the new machines recording votes. Comelec chose to switch to South Korea’s Miru Systems in a change for the country’s voting technology after more than a decade using Smartmatic’s Vote Counting Machines (VCMs).

Comelec asserted that Miru’s ACMS have faster vote counting, improved transparency and enhanced voter verification features. But critics say the system has a questionable track record and still lacks transparency, reports Inquirer.

As Comelec advises on updating biometrics, the organization has previously come under fire for its selection of biometric suppliers. The issues stemmed from a joint venture between Filippino firm SMS Global Technologies and American company Sequent Tech.

The JV – known as OVCS – won an overseas voting contract from Comelec despite concerns, Politiko reported. Doubts were raised over Sequent’s financial problems and the JV’s failure to comply with Comelec’s requirements for a third-party system audit.

The JV bid P112 million ($2.01m) for the project — which needed cloud computing hosting, back-up server, cyber security, biometric authentication licenses, around-the-clock technical support for voters worldwide, and the provision of laptops and printers for embassies and consulates. The complexity of the project cast the selection of the JV into doubt.

Sequent Tech bills itself as the “world’s first online voting platform” and uses open-source software and cryptography for security. SMS Global Technologies provides systems integration, telco infrastructure and digital technology.

