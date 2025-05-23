FB pixel

Philippines elections commission suggests voters to update their biometric info

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Elections  |  ID for All
Philippines elections commission suggests voters to update their biometric info
 

The Commission on Elections in Davao Region (Comelec -XI) is recommending voters to update their biometric information, particularly their photos, to ensure more seamless voter identity verification in future elections.

This comes following reports of problems at polling precincts where some voters were asked to present additional identification due to outdated or mismatched photos in the voter database.

Comelec Assistant Regional Election Director Gay Enumerables highlighted that voters whose registration has been deactivated should visit their local COMELEC office to reactivate their records, which includes re-capturing biometrics and photos if needed.

As millions of Filipinos voted in the 2025 midterm elections, all eyes were on the new machines recording votes. Comelec chose to switch to South Korea’s Miru Systems in a change for the country’s voting technology after more than a decade using Smartmatic’s Vote Counting Machines (VCMs).

Comelec asserted that Miru’s ACMS have faster vote counting, improved transparency and enhanced voter verification features. But critics say the system has a questionable track record and still lacks transparency, reports Inquirer.

As Comelec advises on updating biometrics, the organization has previously come under fire for its selection of biometric suppliers. The issues stemmed from a joint venture between Filippino firm SMS Global Technologies and American company Sequent Tech.

The JV – known as OVCS – won an overseas voting contract from Comelec despite concerns, Politiko reported. Doubts were raised over Sequent’s financial problems and the JV’s failure to comply with Comelec’s requirements for a third-party system audit.

The JV bid P112 million ($2.01m) for the project — which needed cloud computing hosting, back-up server, cyber security, biometric authentication licenses, around-the-clock technical support for voters worldwide, and the provision of laptops and printers for embassies and consulates. The complexity of the project cast the selection of the JV into doubt.

Sequent Tech bills itself as the “world’s first online voting platform” and uses open-source software and cryptography for security. SMS Global Technologies provides systems integration, telco infrastructure and digital technology.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Digital identity frameworks and their choices reflect different worldviews

At a talk for KuppingerCole’s European Identity and Cloud Conference (EIC), Markus Sabadello, CEO of Danube Tech, looks at the…

 

Clearview AI data harvesting not protected speech, says California appeals court

Clearview AI continues to slog through a quagmire of legal issues in the U.S., UK and Canada. In California, an…

 

World Bank demystifies PKI and electronic signatures at ID4Africa 2025

A workshop chaired by World Bank officials Nay Constantine, Tunde Fafunwa and Chris Tullis addressed how electronic signatures enable remote…

 

Rwanda launching digital identity, biometrics enrollment with $8.5M budget

The government of Rwanda is investing 12.2 billion Rwandan francs (approximately US$8.5 million) in the upcoming 2025-2026 fiscal year to…

 

Procurement integral part of digital ID system design from beginning: UNDP

Experts from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have advised governments implementing digital ID systems to make procurement an integral…

 

Iraq: 8M voters did not complete biometric registration for November election

Over 8 million eligible voters in Iraq have not yet completed biometric registration for the parliamentary elections in November, forcing…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS